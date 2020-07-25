Police chase leads to deadly gunfight between officers and shooting suspect in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A late-night police pursuit ended with a deadly exchange of gunfire in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

The suspect had been wanted for a separate shooting that took place just miles from where he got into a nasty firefight with officers.

"We had an individual who had already shot at somebody, struck somebody and of course is going to take brazen acts if in fact he's confronted," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

According to Miami-Dade police, the officer involved shooting investigation begins at Southwest 79th Street and 153th Court.

That's where one person was shot and transported to the hospital, as the man who pulled the trigger fled the scene.

"As the officers were approaching the scene they noticed a vehicle traveling southbound on 162nd Avenue that matched the description of the subject vehicle," said Zabaleta.

Officers quickly caught up to the vehicle and tried pulling the suspect over, but he was not stopping.

"Once he was going westbound, he loses control of the vehicle at a nearby construction site and crashes," said Zabaleta.

Police surrounded the suspect's vehicle and shots were fired back and fourth.

The suspect was shot and died on scene.

Police have not released any details about the identities of either the suspect or the original victim.