Evictions more likely to affect Black tenants in Miramar, Pompano Beach, research shows

MIAMI – Evictions in South Florida are more likely to affect Black tenants. These are more likely to happen in Miramar, Pompano Beach, Hollywood, Miami Gardens and Fort Lauderdale.

An analysis by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization, concluded U.S. evictions filed from March 27 to July 10 are disproportionately impacting Black tenants. The Eviction Lab at Princeton University ranked the South Florida cities as having had the highest rate of evictions in the state.

On March 27, President Donald Trump signed The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, after Congress passed it. The bill included a moratorium on evictions at federally funded properties. It expires on Saturday. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eviction ban expires Aug. 1.

The moratorium doesn’t stop eviction filings. CPI researchers also found Tzadik Management, a real estate and property management company at 11098 Biscayne Blvd., near Miami Shores, is the landlord that has filed the most evictions in Florida.

Researchers’ map shows eviction rates around the country:

