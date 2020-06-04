She has ‘the tenant from hell’ but can’t do anything because of eviction moratorium

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida homeowner has what her attorney calls “the tenant from hell.”

It’s now home to a stripper pole, jet skis and large parties on regular basis with no regard for social distancing.

The owner hired Jonathan Neuman to begin eviction proceedings. “The problem with that,” the attorney says, “is that the governor has shut down all residential evictions in the state.”

Neighbors say that since being rented in March, the home in Miami Beach’s Normandy Waterway community has been the scene of large parties almost daily — despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighbors recorded several gatherings of different people — including one with lights and a camera, but no social distancing and no masks.

“A stripper pole installed in the house and the production of illicit videos as well,” Neuman said.

Neighbors have even wondered if an unpermitted jet ski rental is operating out of the home.

“[At] 6 a.m. they were jet skiing and not obeying the no-wake laws,” neighbor Ken Wickum said.

Local 10 News learned police responded to three recent incidents at the home, including a domestic disturbance. In April, the tenant Jade Woodrum Holdren was detained under the Baker Act.

Local 10 showed up at the house to speak to the tenant but was asked to leave.

The moratorium on evictions is supposed to protect those struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic. That isn’t the case here, Neuman says.

“The law wasn’t meant to protect unscrupulous tenants who could pay their rent but choose not to,” Neuman said.

DeSantis this week extended the eviction suspension to July 1, however his office clarified that that only applies to residential tenants who can’t pay because of the pandemic. However, Neuman said he and other colleagues said they’re having trouble getting any eviction cases to move forward at this time.