Teen accused of hitting cop with skateboard at protest arrested

MIAMI – Miami police have arrested a teenager who they say hit an officer in the head with a skateboard during a protest last month.

Michael Marshall, 17, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police had released photos of the suspect earlier this month, and they say a Crime Stoppers tip led to Marshall’s identification. According to an arrest affidavit, Marshall attended Miami Norland Senior High School and played on their football team.

Officer Raymond Washington suffered a concussion in the June 10 attack, Miami police say.

Officers had responded to the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard that day when people were defacing public property during a protest, and “several members of the protest became violent and assaulted our officers,” Miami Police say.

Seven people were arrested that night, some of whom authorities said assaulted officers while they were trying to arrest several people for vandalizing Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce De Leon statues that are located outside Bayside Marketplace.

Authorities said a police vehicle was also damaged during the protest.

“The Miami Police Department remains committed to facilitating peaceful protest, but we continue to emphasize that violence toward civilians and officers, destruction of public or private property, and other forms of lawlessness will not be tolerated,” the department said in a news release announcing Marshall’s arrest Friday. “Such crimes will be investigated, and offenders will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. "

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (305) 603-6940. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or visit crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”