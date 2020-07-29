Investigation moves to Hollywood in case of missing mom whose toddler was found in Miramar

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Miramar police announced on its social media account Wednesday around noon that Hollywood police will now be the lead investigating agency due to “recent developments” in the case of Leila Cavett, the mother whose 2-year-old son was found wandering Sunday in an apartment complex.

The 21-year-old mom may have last been seen in Hollywood, Local 10 learned, which is why the investigation has turned to that city. Her family is still not sure why she would be in South Florida.

Due to recent developments into the investigation of Leila Cavett’s disappearance, @HollywoodFLPD will be the lead agency continuing the search for her. #MiramarPD will provide assistance, if needed. Media requests/inquiries should be directed to Hollywood PD. #FindLeila #Missing pic.twitter.com/6FB5U3W3ub — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 29, 2020

“It’s starting to become a lot more real now, and I definitely just want to know that my sister is OK,” said Gina Lewis. ““If my sister is watching please reach out to any one of us, everyone is so concerned we just want you home,” Lewis said.

The family is still puzzled as to why Cavett’s child would be found in Florida or if she is in the area, why?

“That’s the main question that we’re trying to figure out now. We don’t know of her having any friends or family out here,” Lewis said.

Detectives confirmed that they are reviewing surveillance video from the area of the apartment complex where the boy was found Sunday morning around 9 a.m. at 1860 SW 68th Ave.

Family said the last car Cavett was seen driving was a mid to late 1990s White Chevy pick-up truck with a Baby on Board tag in the passenger side window.

New photos of Leila released

The sisters of Leila Cavett drove 800 miles from their home in Alabama Tuesday along with their mother, who also plans to speak with detectives.

Family released new photos of the 21-year-old mom overnight that showed a tattoo of her son’s name on her right arm, as well as the Jesus “Fish” symbol on her right wrist. The Jesus fish is a well recognized symbol consisting of two curved lines that resemble the image of a fish.

On Sunday, Cavett’s son — identified by family as two-year-old Kamdyn Cavett Arnold — was found wandering alone in the parking lot of the Edge Apartments near the Florida Turnpike.

The woman who found him had no idea where he came from.

“I asked him where is his mommy and he kind of just pointed everywhere,” Miramar resident Ebony Williams said.

Lori Rodriguez, another resident, said Williams approached her to help and she volunteered to change his diaper and take care of him. Unable to find his parents, the two mothers decided to call 911.

Police searched for almost two hours, Rodriguez said, knocking on doors Sunday to try to find anyone that knew anything about the boy.

The toddler was unable to give police officers his name, age, or tell them why he was at the apartment complex.

He is being cared for by the Department of Children and Families, and is staying with a foster family, according to Miramar PD.

Local 10 was inundated on Sunday with email and calls from viewers who wanted to adopt the boy or donate anything that he needed, especially diapers. The boy was found wearing only a T-shirt, a dirty diaper and was not wearing shoes.

A Miramar PD spokesperson said they where grateful to the community, but that the child was under good care.

One of her sisters told Local 10: “I FaceTimed her on July 17, we were on the phone for about an hour and she was fine. She didn’t have any plans to come to Florida, so we’re very confused right now.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local 10.com for any updates.)