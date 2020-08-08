Missing mom fundraiser set up to help pay for expenses during search

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The lawyer who is now involved in helping Leila Cavett’s family in their search and who is working with the courts regarding custody of her son has set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

Javaron Buckley wrote: “Leila Cavett is still missing. Her mother is still in Florida staying in hotels trying to find her daughter and trying to get custody of her grandson, Kamdyn. Hotel costs and eating out can really add up fast. Funds raised will go directly to Leila’s family to help them out during this very difficult time.”

Additionally, there is also a $5,000 reward being offered by non-profit Global United to anyone that can lead authorities to the missing mom.

Buckley also said in a Facebook update that a motion was filed on behalf of Cavett’s family for visitation to see 2-year-old Kamdyn. Due to COVID-19, the visit was arranged via Zoom. The judge granted visitation for Leila’s sisters, Gina Lewis and Tyuania Cavett, her mother, Tina Kirby, and her brother Curtis Cavett.

Kamdyn has been with a foster family since he was found and is in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Miramar police find the white truck that Leila Cavett was driving, but no sign of the missing mom. (WPLG)

The attorney discounted any claims that Cavett met with foul play saying, “this is an assumption and innacurate” referring to media outlets reports that Leila’s father had said he believes she may have been on her way to meet a man through an online dating website.

On Sunday, it will be two weeks since Kamdyn was found alone wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt at an apartment complex in Miramar.

Cavett, a 21-year-old Georgia resident, was last seen on July 25. Her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering in a Miramar apartment complex on July 26. For two days he went unidentified until family saw his picture on social media.

Her family, who said they have no clue why Cavett would be in Florida, rushed from Alabama to identify the toddler and aid investigators. They have now hired Buckley’s law firm to be their advocate.

The only clue so far is Cavett’s truck, a white Chevy Silverado, which was the last vehicle the family said the mother was driving. Miramar police located the truck parked parked near a Walmart store on US 441 and Hollywood Boulevard.

Anyone who may have information can call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411. Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.