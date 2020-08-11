Key West mom speaks about 8-year-old child’s arrest that was caught on camera

KEY WEST, Fla. – A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Bianca N. Digennaro, the mother of an 8-year-old special needs child who was arrested by police in Key West.

The arrest took place in December 2018 but blew up on social media Monday after bodyworn camera footage of it was posted on the social media pages of noted Tallahassee civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Crump held a virtual news conference with Digennaro on Tuesday morning, saying the child suffered severe psychological injury as a result of the arrest at Gerald Adams Elementary School.

“My son has a disability and the authorities tried to make him a criminal,” Digennaro said. “I’m here for my son, because I refuse to let them make him a convicted felon at the age of 8, just because he was having a mental breakdown.”

Beyond the video that shows the 3-foot-5, 64-pound boy being handcuffed, Digennaro said her son’s mouth was swabbed, his DNA and mughot were taken, he was fingerprinted and then locked in a cell for several minutes.

The arresting officer noted in the video that the boy’s hands were too small to be cuffed.

According to the arrest report, the boy was accused of punching a teacher in the chest after being reprimanded for not sitting correctly in the cafeteria during lunch.

He was reportedly charged with felony battery. Those charges were eventually dropped.

“At 8 years old, he was born an American citizen and he has a right to all the constitutional guarantees of any citizen,” Crump said of the boy.

Defendants in the lawsuit include police officers involved in the arrest, a teacher, principal and assistant principal at the elementary school, as well as Monroe County and the city of Key West.

