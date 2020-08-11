Mac and cheese with mold-like growth found at South Florida restaurant

MIAMI – Mold with your Mac and Cheese?

That’s what a state inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at Mama Lucy’s All Pro Ribs last week.

That mold-like substance was also found on cooked sweet potatoes.

A Bonefish Grill in Weston, a Waffle House in Miami Gardens, a Popeye’s in Dania Beach and a Subway in Wilton Manors were all recently ordered shut, as well.

Three of the places listed below were inspected based on a complaint.

Below is a list of places that were ordered closed and some of their violations. All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***BONEFISH GRILL

4545 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

ORDERED SHUT 8/5/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach next to wine and alcohol mixers service line where Togo and plated food are placed to be picked up 4 live roaches on shelf next to microwave used to reheat food for the public Over 20 live roaches under grill on cook line Approximately 10 live roaches in door of reach in cooler next to grill on cook line 2 live roaches in gaskets of reach in cooler used to store prepped food Over 50 live roaches under steamtable on cook line 2 live roaches under reach where clean and sanitized utensils and containers are stored next to dish machine 2 live roaches in dish draining roach where cleaned and sanitized utensils and containers are stored."

"Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach next to wine and alcohol mixers under service line where Togo and plated food are placed to be picked up 2 dead roaches on left side of reach in cooler by ice machine 1 dead on left side of ice machine 2 dead roaches under three compartment sink 1 dead on shelf where cleaned and sanitized plates are stored on service line."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. 1)Observed grease build up on floor under fryers in kitchen area 2 Observed mold like substance on wall in three compartment sink 3) Observed soiled vents over three compartment sink."

***WAFFLE HOUSE

19675 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 7/29/20

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

Waffle House in Miami Gardens. (WPLG)

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 7+ small live flying insects sitting on syrup at front counter, approximately 3 small live flying insect sitting on food tray with waffles and eggs on preparation table, by cook line; approximately 10+ small live flying insects on the back wall by three compartment sink, approximately 25+ small live flying insects on 2 shelves over the three compartment sink, approximately 2 small live flying insects on clean containers on a shelf above three compartment sink, approximately 3 small live flying insects on the whole loaf bread in the bread tray next to the back door, approximately 4+ small live flying insects in the dry storage area, approximately 10+ small live flying insects on the wall and light fixture in the dining area, approximately 10+ small live flying insects on the wall in the hallway of the bathrooms which is separated by a door to the dining area."

"Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed accumulation of Food debris on coffee cups, juice cups, grill, and coffee maker. **Repeat Violation**."

***POPEYES

506 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DANIA BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON A COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/30/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on box of single use togo containers by hot hold equipment on front line. Operator killed roach and area was cleaned and sanitized."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. In chicken prep area observed 7 flies on boxes of seasoning over prep table By prep table near 3 compartment sink, observed over 30 flies on boxes of seasoning over prep table. In dry storage area near ice machine observed 25 flies lon boxes of soda and single serve cups, lids boxes. Observed 5 flies on wall and hoses of mop sink area Observed 2 flies flying ivy ice machine area."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. In biscuit refrigerator, the bottom is soiled with food debris."

***SUBWAY

2715 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 7/30/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 8 live roaches on food preparation table, 2 live roaches in kitchen area next to Norlake freezer."

"Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed turkey cold held at 47 degrees Fahrenheit, operator place ice pack on item to rapidly expedite the temperature."

***DON Q FOOD BY THE POUND

6452 NW 186TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/4/20

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches underneath of preparation table located in front of walk in coolers, 6 lives roaches crawling around hand washing sink located next to walk in cooler door."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

"Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed yellow rice (112°F - Hot Holding); chicken (104°F - Hot Holding); Beef (108°F - Hot Holding) located on top of the stove also observed beans (136°F - Hot Holding); chicken breast (112°F - Hot Holding); chicken (104°F - Hot Holding); rice (114°F - Hot Holding) at the steam table located at the front line, for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator reheated at 168°F. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation*."

***RINCONCITO PAISA #3

15148 SW 72ND STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/6/20

42 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches on the floor in the cook line area."

"Soil residue in food storage containers. Observed containers of beans, sugar, bread crumbs, soiled. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dish machine not washing/rinsing properly. Must wash, rinse and sanitize all dishware, equipment and utensils in three-compartment sink until dish machine is functioning properly. Operator will use three compartment in the meantime dish machine gets fix."

"Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue, kitchen area."

***MAMA LUCY'S ALL PRO RIBS

2201 NW 119TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/6/20

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed inside walk in cooler Metal container with cook sweet potatoes and Mac cheese with mold like growth."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed Approximately 20 + rodent droppings under oven and storage shelves located in kitchen area. Observed Approximately 15 +rodent droppings on the bottom section of oven located in kitchen area. Observed approximately 25 rodent droppings under preparation table located in kitchen cook line, Observed Approximately 100 + rodent droppings located near food preparation area, food storage area near three compartment sink. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings underneath of Plastic containers with cook oil stored near walk in cooler. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings under the cabinet located front counter area near ice machine and reach in cooler."

"Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Observed cooling inside walk in cooler from the previous day cooked ribs (56°F - Cooling); Mac cheese (58°F - Cooling); sweet potatoes (62°F - Cooling); cooked baked beans (60°F - Cooling), potatoes salad (56°F) See stop sale."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

***SASSANO'S PIZZERIA

2760 DAVIE ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/27/20

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -1 live roach on floor in dry storage room -2 live roaches above hand wash sink in kitchen -2 live roaches on wall above takeout containers next to steam table in kitchen -1 live on takeout container shelf."

