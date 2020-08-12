2 in custody after Uber car shot at in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two men were arrested early Wednesday after an Uber vehicle was shot at in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, the Uber driver picked up a man and a woman from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino shortly before the car was shot up in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Sheridan Street.

Local 10 News had a crew at the scene as a black Honda could be seen with bullet holes in it.

Hollywood police confirmed that the suspects were in a Mercedes-Benz, which they parked in front of a home off Polk Street and North 13th Avenue before running off.

Their identities have not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.