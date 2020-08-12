FIU scientists join search for culprit of dead-fish sightings in Biscayne Bay

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Researchers from The Institute of Environment at Florida International University have joined the group of scientists who are investigating the recent dead-fish sightings in Miami-Dade County’s Biscayne Bay.

Witnesses reported thousands of dead fish washed ashore as far north as 135th Street in North Miami and as far south as Miami’s Museum Park area. There were fewer dead fish on Wednesday.

FIU researchers are focusing on the area off of Morningside Park where the fish kill appears to have started. Miami Waterkeeper, an advocacy group, reported a high level of bacteria in the area.

“It’s an emergency. The Bay is not in a good place right now,” said Piero Gardinali, associate professor at FIU. “It’s a warning sign.”

Gardinali said there have been water quality concerns due to storm drain, fertilizer runoff, leaky septic tanks, plastic, and researchers have known the increasing pollution was capable of killing sea life. He said it’s time to do something about it.

Miami Waterkeeper researchers have warned about algae blooms and seagrass die-offs due to pollution.