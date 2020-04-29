Miami’s water quality has improved during coronavirus pandemic, researcher says

The coronavirus has presented researchers like Elizabeth Kelly with a unique opportunity. She specializes in environmental microbiology, so she has been taking water samples to gather data she believes will show water quality improves when there is less human activity.

Kelly works for the Miami Waterkeeper, a nonprofit organization that focuses on ensuring public policies support swimmable, drinkable, and fishable water for all. Over the weekend, Kelly collected samples from the Miami River near Little Havana, Dinner Key Marina in Coconut Grove and Biscayne Bay near Brickell.

“It’s an experiment, research on its own, to find out what happens when we are not allowed to recreate in the water as we normally do,” Kelly said.

The beaches and marinas have been closed for about six weeks. Rachel Silverstein, the executive director of Miami Waterkeeper, said the samples showed low bacteria levels. She was especially surprised by the water quality of the Miami River.

“I am not sure that we really ever had samples from the Miami River that have shown bacteria levels that low,” Silverstein said.

The highest bacterial count was in Biscayne Bay, Silverstein said, adding more testing is needed to establish a correlation between human activity and the quality of water.

The Florida Department of Health also recently tested water samples from Key Biscayne to Golden Beach as part of the Florida Healthy Beaches program. The samples also showed good water quality at almost all of the beaches.

There haven’t been any sewage spills in the past six weeks. Kelly said it has been a dry spring so there has been a lot less storm drain runoff. Boaters have reported more close encounters with sea life.

“I am hoping that connection lasts and that we really see the impact that we have on the environment by taking this pause,” Kelly said.

For regular updates on the water quality around you, download the free Swim Guide app available on Google Play and the Apple Store.