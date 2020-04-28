Miami Beach announces which parks, facilities will be first to reopen

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday announced which parks and recreational facilities would be the first to reopen following Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s emergency order allowing for the reopening of parks, golf courses and waterways.

Beginning Wednesday, multiple facilities will be reopened to the public, including “the Flamingo Park track, the batting cages at North Shore Park, neighborhood tennis courts and more,” a news release from the city stated.

Social distancing restrictions will still be in place, however.

Click here to view a full list of Miami Beach facilities that will reopen Wednesday.

Below are the hours of operations for Parks and Recreation facilities.

• Park Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Boat Ramp Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Golf Course Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Tennis Center Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City officials said only Miami Beach residents who are registered with the city’s residential parking program will be allowed to park in municipal parking lots located at city parks.

The following Parks and Recreational facilities will remain closed for the time being:

• Beach View Park, 5301 Collins Avenue

• Collins Canal Park, 2100 Washington Avenue

• Pride Park, 1800 Convention Center Drive

• Scott Rakow Youth Center, 2700 Sheridan Avenue

• 20 Street Pocket Park, 2001 North Bay Road

• Indian Beach Park, 4621 Collins Avenue

• LaGorce Park, 6421 Alton Road

• 82 Street Skate Park, 8200 Collins Avenue

• 35 Street/Pancoast Park, 13 35 Street

• Washington Dog Park, 225 Washington Avenue

• Washington Park Annex, 210 2 Street

Below is a list of facilities provided by the city that will also remain closed at this time or are subject to the following restrictions:

• All park restrooms will remain closed, except for restrooms at the golf courses and tennis centers, which shall be subject to the following restrictions: (1) an attendant shall be provided for each restroom; (2) restrooms shall be cleaned no less than once every two hours with CDC approved products; and (3) restroom use shall be limited to one person or one family at a time.

• All basketball and volleyball courts will remain closed

• South Pointe Park Pier and the boat ramp at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park will remain closed

• Indoor four-walled racquetball courts, football bleachers, baseball stadium, and soccer cage at Flamingo Park will remain closed

• The stadium and track at Flamingo Park will have a maximum occupancy not to exceed 30 people at any given time.

The city’s beaches will also remain closed, however the beachwalks and baywalks will be open.

“Use of the city’s beachwalks and baywalks continue to be limited to pedestrians ONLY prior to 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. each day,” the news release stated. “Bicycles, scooters, skateboarding, in-line skating, roller skating, motorized means of transportation, and any other mobility devices (except for wheelchairs and other motorized means of transportation used by disabled persons) are PROHIBITED on the city’s beachwalks and baywalks prior to 9 a.m. and after 5p.m. each day.”

Face coverings are required to be worn while on the beachwalk or baywalk, except for “children under the age of 2, persons who have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition, or persons engaged in strenuous physical activity or exercise,” the news release stated.

Anyone violating restrictions is subject to arrest, city officials said.