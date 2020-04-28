As Broward reopens parks, some cities discuss beaches next and others say they’ll wait

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County is set to reopen parks, marinas and golf courses Wednesday, but not all cities are on the same page.

Hollywood plans to keep its city parks closed, and to keep people off the broadwalk, for now. City officials say they don’t believe there’s enough testing or data and they want to see a downward trend in the COVID-19 numbers before making any moves. They’re hopeful their parks might be able to reopen next week.

Fort Lauderdale held a workshop Tuesday and has decided to open its parks along with the county.

“People get very confused as to what the state is saying, what the county is saying and what we’re saying in terms of trying to implement a revision of these directives,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, meeting virtually with city commissioners Tuesday.

Trantalis noted the value of reopening spaces at the same time as neighboring cities and neighboring counties, but he also understands that every area’s situation is different.

“The county is providing us data that will allow the communities to start thinking about a measured approach to reopening certain businesses at certain times in certain areas,” Trantalis said. “But it will be up to our communities to decide what steps to take going forward.”

Broward has coordinated its opening with Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, which will also reopen parks, marinas and golf courses Wednesday.

But Miami-Dade also has cities that are waiting longer than the county to reopen. The City of Miami and Hialeah won’t be reopening Wednesday, for example.

While Fort Lauderdale commissioners have been talking over this initial phase, they’ve also started looking ahead, making recommendations for when beaches might open and what those rules would be.

Activities like walking, jogging and swimming would be permitted, but sunbathing and lounging would likely be prohibited on the beaches at first. They’re also discussing hours, possibly including time for just seniors, and suggesting that the reopening should occur on a weekday to minimize first day disruptions.

There haven’t been any decisions yet on when the beaches will open, though, and the beaches are not part of this initial reopening phase at the county level. Non-essential businesses also remain closed for now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, said in a White House meeting Tuesday with President Donald Trump that he plans to announce the state’s plan to reopen business on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday evening, Broward County hadn’t yet posted its official order to reopen parks, marinas and golf courses, which Mayor Dale Holness announced Monday will be coming. The county says to check here for updates.