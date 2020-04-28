Miami-Dade ready to reopen, but not all its cities will

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is taking its final steps to prepare for parks, marinas and golf courses to open at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, county workers were sanitizing bathrooms and water fountains at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, and 400 people hired to help with social distancing enforcement received a training video.

Municipalities can decide whether they want to follow along in opening, however.

In Miami Beach, some parks plan to join the county and open tomorrow.

But the two cities with the most resident COVID-19 cases in Florida — Miami and Hialeah — won’t be opening public spaces Wednesday, with their mayors saying it’s “too soon.”

“We are going to do things based on the data — based on the experts at the time frame that we feel comfortable,” City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

“We don’t think the time is yet right for the city of Hialeah to open our parks,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández.

County Mayor Carlos Giménez said the cities have the right to make those decisions, but that the county’s parks will be opening.

Miami-Dade coordinated its reopening with Broward and Palm Beach counties, which will also open parks, marinas and golf Wednesday. Beaches and non-essential businesses remain closed in this Phase 1 of reopening.

And the new normal comes with several new rules.

These signs are going up at Miami-Dade County parks, marinas, and golf courses today as they prepare for tomorrow's opening of some open spaces. Reminder: beaches remain closed and City of Miami parks and marinas will remain closed.

For golfers: One person per cart.

For boaters: No rafting or anchoring at sandbars like Haulover.

And at parks: Singles play for tennis, no pick-up basketball, and playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment will remain off-limits.

Facial coverings must still be worn, and social distancing must be practiced in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday in a White House meeting with President Donald Trump that he plans to announce the state’s reopening plan Wednesday.

See below for the full rules spelled out in Miami-Dade County’s emergency order:

