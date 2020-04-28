DeSantis discusses Florida’s reopening plan with Trump

WASHINGTON – During a Tuesday meeting at the White House, Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump took turns to hold up a sign: “Florida’s actions to protect residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

The list included suspending visitations and deploying teams to assess and support long-term care facilities. The Florida Department of Health has yet to release a detailed report on the deaths at these facilities.

DeSantis said he plans to announce Florida’s reopening plan on Wednesday. His month-long stay-at-home order expires on Thursday.

While the hospital capacity in Florida has been sufficient during the pandemic, the state government was not prepared to deal with the rising need for unemployment insurance benefits.

Florida has also faced challenges with travel-related cases. Trump and DeSantis appeared to disagree on whether or not a travel ban related to Brazil -- one of the world’s new hot spots -- is necessary.

Trump said a ban would be “cutting off Brazil” and DeSantis said, “Well, not necessarily.” DeSantis has also raised concerns about travelers from New York, the country’s deadliest hot spot.

The Tuesday meeting at the White House included Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and other members of Trump’s administration.

Great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump at the @WhiteHouse discussing all things #COVID19 and FL's strong efforts to protect vulnerable populations & to expand testing in an innovative way. @POTUS & his administration have provided great support for FL each step of the way. pic.twitter.com/jNkndpVg1m — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 28, 2020

Trump also said there were “liability problems” in the food supply chain that he was going to address with an executive order. The issue focused on meat processing plants. Trump mentioned Tyson Foods.

“We will be in very good shape. We are working with Tyson which is one of the big companies in the world and we always work with the farmers,” Trump said. “There is plenty of supply.”

Neither DeSantis or Trump mentioned the names of any of the people who have died of the coronavirus in Florida or the U.S. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s analysis of government data, 27% of the coronavirus deaths in Florida are related to long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 1,171 people in Florida have died of the coronavirus and 676 of those deaths were in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday morning report.

More than 53,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation out of the University of Washington projects the coronavirus will kill 74,073 in the U.S. by July 15.