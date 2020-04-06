Coronavirus: How full are the hospital beds in South Florida?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic moves toward its peak in the United States, one of the concerns is whether hospitals will have enough capacity.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has begun providing updated numbers for the hospital beds and intensive care unit beds that remain available by hospital and by county.

Statewide, there are 60,860 hospital beds, and as of Monday morning, 34,184 were filled, according to the numbers self-reported by hospitals. That leaves 26,676 (or 43.83%) of the beds available.

Of the state’s 6,170 adult ICU beds, 3,685 are filled, leaving 2,485 (40.2%) available. Of Florida’s capacity of 635 pediatric ICU beds, 304 (47.87%) remain available.

Below are the percentage of hospital beds and adult ICU beds that remain available in each South Florida county as of Monday morning:

Broward: 46.33% hospital, 33.15% ICU

Miami-Dade: 43.17% hospital, 35.48% ICU

Monroe: 41.73% hopsital, 71.43% ICU

Palm Beach: 48.70% hospital, 38.06% ICU

“This publicly reported data will be a critical statewide resource for anticipating individual hospital needs and monitoring bed availability across Florida,” Mary Mayhew, secretary of the AHCA, said in a statement. “Hospital admissions and discharges are a fluid situation, and the reporting of bed availability and census will help inform emergency management decisions and coordinated local and statewide response in the event of hospital surge scenarios.”

As this data will frequently change, click here to see the most up-to-date numbers provided by the AHCA.