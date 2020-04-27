Florida unemployment site is back online, but issues are still being reported

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – With lines growing for donated food and ongoing reports of frustrations, Florida’s beleaguered unemployment application system is back online after a weekend offline for fixes.

It’s been slow going again for many users Monday, increasing calls for the governor to take even more action than he already has, including an emergency order.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity website still shows numbers from Saturday of the more than 800,000 unique claims submitted. Nearly 75% have been processed, but only 25% have been paid as jobless numbers continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the growing disaster of a substandard system that couldn’t handle crisis need, Gov. Ron DeSantis has increased server capacity and made fixes — but the backlog remains.

Some suggest he now take an emergency action to ramp up the process.

“If he thinks that he doesn’t have those powers, then he should call the legislature into special session or use that budget commission that meets in between sessions to help him expand that authority,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston.

