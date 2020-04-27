Miami-Dade and Broward opening parks, waterways and golf courses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It won’t be business as usual by any means, but Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced that they will open parks, waterways and golf courses on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez and Broward Mayor Dale Holness made the announcements simultaneously Wednesday afternoon. Palm Beach County is also opening on the same timetable.

“These openings will assist in helping our residents with their physical well-being as well as their mental well-being,” Holness said.

The counties had previously discussed those open spaces being Phase 1 of a gradual return to normal during the coronavirus pandemic but this is the first time a date has been announced.

The mayors stressed that social distancing measures will still be in place and there will be specific rules for each activity.

“The parks, waterways and golf courses will be used in limited ways that require everyone to take personal responsibility and act as if they have the coronavirus,” Giménez said.

The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said earlier Monday that his city does not plan to reopen marinas and parks this week and will follow a different timetable than the county.

Beaches won’t be opening in Broward or Miami-Dade at this point, though they did open Monday in Key West.

