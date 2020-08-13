Coronavirus: Florida reports 6,236 new COVID-19 cases, 148 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 6,236 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 148 more residents’ deaths.
The state is now up to 557,137 confirmed cases and 8,913 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health, which released its daily numbers more than two hours later than usual Thursday.
At least 134 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says, meaning Florida’s total has now surpassed 9,000 if you include residents and non-residents.
The new deaths announced Thursday include 24 in Broward County, 15 in Miami-Dade County, and 10 in Palm Beach County. Monroe County did not report any additional fatalities.
On Wednesday, the health department noted that its numbers had been skewed by a Miami Gardens lab reporting seven weeks worth of results (including over 4,000 positive cases) at once. It resulted in a record 4,141 new cases reported in Miami-Dade in one day, as well as inflated numbers elsewhere in South Florida.
The state and Miami-Dade County are further investigating that backlog of cases Niznik Lab Corp but say that people whose results were processed by that lab were receiving their results even though they weren’t initially reported to the state.
Florida has seen a gradual lowering of its positivity rate over the past two weeks. The state’s average positivity over the past week has been 9.8% with the two-week average at 9.9%. (See more on positivity rates lower in the story.)
There have also been ebbs and flows in the number of test results the health department has received over the past two weeks, which can affect the total number of new cases reported.
County-by-county
In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,713 to 140,984. The county has 1,954 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.
Broward’s cases increased by 661 to 64,741. The county’s death toll is now at 883.
Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 274 to 38,208, with the death toll now at 964.
Monroe County is now listed with 1,577 cases, a one-day increase of 21, with 13 deaths.
Florida has confirmed at least 32,537 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
Positivity rates
Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4.1 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.49% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.
Positivity statewide has been between 8% and 12% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)
The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.
Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:
MIAMI-DADE
- 7/1 – 19.5%
- 7/2 – 20.9%
- 7/3 – 18.9%
- 7/4 – 20.5%
- 7/5 – 19.9%
- 7/6 – 20.9%
- 7/7 – 21.9%
- 7/8 – 26.3%
- 7/9 – 20.3%
- 7/10 – 21.5%
- 7/11 – 16.6%
- 7/12 – 20.3%
- 7/13 – 22.2%
- 7/14 – 20.0%
- 7/15 – 18.6%
- 7/16 – 18.3%
- 7/17 – 17.5%
- 7/18 – 20.6%
- 7/19 – 22.7%
- 7/20 – 19.3%
- 7/21 – 16.7%
- 7/22 – 18.6%
- 7/23 – 19.8%
- 7/24 – 19.7%
- 7/25 – 18.1%
- 7/26 – 18.2%
- 7/27 – 17.5%
- 7/28 – 16.3%
- 7/29 – 17.8%
- 7/30 – 14.9%
- 7/31 – 16.2%
- 8/1 – 15.3%
- 8/2 – 12.5%
- 8/3 – 13.7%
- 8/4 – 15.5%
- 8/5 – 12.8%
- 8/6 – 14.5%
- 8/7 – 13.4%
- 8/8 – 12.2%
- 8/9 – 10.8%
- 8/10 – 13.6%
- 8/11 – 18.3% (would have been 12.44% when excluding historical data submission)
- 8/12 – 12.7%
BROWARD
- 7/1 – 13.5%
- 7/2 – 16.2%
- 7/3 – 14.0%
- 7/4 – 16.3%
- 7/5 – 15.9%
- 7/6 – 12.9%
- 7/7 – 14.0%
- 7/8 – 22.5%
- 7/9 – 14.9%
- 7/10 – 15.8%
- 7/11 – 13.4%
- 7/12 – 13.8%
- 7/13 – 16.0%
- 7/14 – 14.8%
- 7/15 – 16.6%
- 7/16 – 14.3%
- 7/17 – 13.7%
- 7/18 – 12.6%
- 7/19 – 17.6%
- 7/20 – 15.1%
- 7/21 – 12.3%
- 7/22 – 14.1%
- 7/23 – 15.7%
- 7/24 – 12.9%
- 7/25 – 12.2%
- 7/26 – 13.2%
- 7/27 – 10.8%
- 7/28 – 12.7%
- 7/29 – 13.8%
- 7/30 – 10.8%
- 7/31 – 12.8%
- 8/1 – 12.0%
- 8/2 – 8.3%
- 8/3 – 10.4%
- 8/4 – 8.8%
- 8/5 – 8.3%
- 8/6 – 9.7%
- 8/7 – 9.7%
- 8/8 – 8.7%
- 8/9 – 9.4%
- 8/10 – 9.9%
- 8/11 – 8.5%
- 8/12 – 9.1%
Tracking the records
Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12
Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11
Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on July 12
Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12
Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12
Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24
Latest totals
The United States has passed 5.2 million confirmed cases, with over 166,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.7 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 20.6 million. There have been more than 750,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 12.8 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Thursday: 6,236
- Wednesday: 8,109
- Tuesday: 5,831
- Monday: 4,155
- Sunday: 6,229
- Saturday: 8,502
- Friday: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096