Man, 67, accused of groping teen inside car in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A 67-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by Davie police, a day after he allegedly groped a 14-year-old girl inside his car, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Hugo Arciniega, of Hollywood, was driving Tuesday with the teen in the front passenger seat and his granddaughter in the back seat.

Police said Arciniega dropped his granddaughter off at a dentist appointment, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, he and the teen were forced to wait in the car.

Police said Arciniega waited until he was alone in the car with the teen to ask her if her parents had the “sex talk” with her yet and asked whether she had had sex with her boyfriend.

He then reached under the girl’s skirt and under her bra, his arrest report stated.

Police said the victim told Arciniega “no,” and he told her that he would “take it slow.”

According to his arrest report, the teen eventually froze up as Arciniega touched her thigh and told police that she didn’t know what to do.

Police said the teen texted her sister as Arciniega was touching her and told her sister to pick her up because she was about to get raped.

According to the arrest report, Arciniega pulled the victim back toward him as she tried to get out of his car and told her to give him a kiss.

He then told her not to tell anyone what happened, authorities said.

The victim’s sister told detectives that the teen began crying after getting into her car and told her that Arciniega had touched her.

Detectives had the victim call Arciniega the next day as they listened to him telling her that he was sorry and to forget what happened, the arrest report stated.

Arciniega was later taken into custody at his home.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct against a minor and false imprisonment.

Authorities did not disclose how Arciniega knows the victim or why she was in the car with him that day.

Detectives believe Arciniega has targeted other minors in the past.

They are asking anyone who has had contact with him to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).