Students receive laptops, parents get lessons on distance learning ahead of school year

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A laptop distribution was held Thursday morning in Hollywood Hills as students prepare to return to class virtually.

The first day of distance learning for Broward County public school students is Aug. 19 and public school students in Miami-Dade County will begin distance learning on Aug. 31.

Wednesday night, it was parents’ turn to go to class in Broward.

“I’m very confused and overwhelmed, and I really don’t know what to expect,” one mother, Vivian Torres, said.

With only days until school starts in Broward County, parents still have a lot of questions.

Torres’ son, Michael Dominque, starts kindergarten when classes begin next week.

“I don’t know how many hours he’s going to be able to be on a computer, paying attention to the computer,” Torres said.

So on Wednesday, Broward County Public Schools officials tried to answer some questions and calm some fears by doing an online webinar called Parents University aimed at getting parents and guardians familiar with what the new school year will look like and introducing them to the new learning platforms.

But Torres said she still isn’t totally clear on how it will all work.

“I’m still very confused,” she said.

In Miami-Dade County, parents have similar questions. So the school district launched a new back to school website that tries to provide some answers and even has a phone number for a help line.

They’re also providing laptops and Wi-Fi access, with hopes of having as many students online and focused as possible.

“Attendance will be taken periodically throughout the school day to make sure students are fully engaged,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be holding a town hall for parents to ask questions at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Broward’s school district is going to be holding more of their Parent University webinars to try and clear things up, as well.

Representatives from both districts say they plan to re-assess in-school learning in the coming months to determine when students will be allowed back into the classroom.