Broward schools set for unprecedented year, but not ready for sports yet

DAVIE, Fla. – Broward County is not ready for high school sports this fall, Superintendent Robert Runcie said Monday, but the district is set for the school year to kick off virtually this week.

“Although our campuses are closed due to the pandemic, learning never closes in Broward County,” Runcie said at Davie Elementary, where free backpacks and school supplies were being handed out.

Classes will begin online Wednesday for Broward County Public Schools, with sports still on hold.

The superintendent said the district is just not ready for fall games with COVID-19 still prevalent in South Florida. The state’s athletic association voted Friday to allow practices for fall teams to begin Aug. 24, with games starting Sept. 4.

“We are not in a position now to begin our fall sports,” Runcie said. “But our goal and commitment is to find a way this year that we have our sports. Our fall sports may be pushed out to winter, maybe even spring.”

Starting the school year itself presents an unprecedented challenge.

For some parents, just getting supplies can be a challenge — especially those whose unemployed has been affected by the pandemic.

The district trying to address those needs by holding a series of backpack distributions like the one Monday in Davie.

“It actually benefits a lot right now, cause I actually had to lose my job to stay home to homeschool my son. So this actually helps a lot, it really does,” said parent Melanie Antogiovanni.

She added, though, that she’s “I’m a little confused, I’m a little concerned” heading into this school year.

Runcie says the district has invested heavily in their teachers, making sure they know how to use the new virtual learning software.

“Our teachers have really stepped up. They’ve been involved in a significant amount of training,” he said.

Runcie says the district is also holding similar webinars for parents.

And one additional resource will be a new after-hours homework hotline.

“We’re going to have after-school hours of support,” Runcie said. “Starting from about three in the afternoon until 8 or 9 in the evening, where parents and students can call for support in core subject areas.”

Runcie added that free meal distributions will continue, and the district will continue handing out laptops to students in need. More than 120,000 have been given out so far.