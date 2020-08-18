Police investigating midday shooting along border of Miami-Dade and Broward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting right along the border between Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Miami-Dade police said they were called out to a 7-Eleven store on the corner of County Line Road and Southwest 40th Avenue.

According to investigators, someone started shooting around 3:30 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a business steps away.

Sky 10 was overhead as a man was taken in for questioning.

The only information released by authorities regarding the victim and the subject were their ages; police said the deceased male was 19 years old, and the subject is 32.

Two cars within the crime scene crashed into one another. Police said the drivers were innocent witnesses who were just trying to escape.

“The problem with a shooting is that bullets don’t have names,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas. “They don’t have a location and innocent people can get caught in the crossfire. It appears that the two vehicles behind us badly smashed were just trying to avoid the incident.”

Police would like to hear from witnesses. Anyone with information should call Miami- Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.