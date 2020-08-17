Video shows drive-by shooter targeting party for college student in West Perrine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-by shooting interrupted a fond farewell for a new college student leaving two people injured on Sunday night in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine area.

The shooter sped away about 9:45 p.m. on Southwest 173rd Terrace near Southwest 102nd Avenue near the South Miami Heights Haitian Baptist church.

Two weeks ago, a drive-by shooter targeted another home nearby. No one was injured in that shooting. Detectives have surveillance video in both cases and they are asking people with information about the shootings to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477