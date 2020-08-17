Detectives identify 2 Goulds’ shooting victims

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas died during a shooting in December 2017 in the Arthur Mays Villas in Miami-Dade County’s Goulds neighborhood. More than two years later, fatal shootings in the public housing complex continue despite the community’s loss.

Miami-Dade detectives identified the latest victims of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 114th Court and Southwest 214th Street as Arrington L. Veargis, Jr. and Demetrius D. Campbell. It happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Those responsible for killing Veargis and Campbell also wounded a 17-year-old girl, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the teenage girl to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

RELATED STORIES