Attorneys report alleged violation of Krome detainees’ religious rights, safety

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys representing Muslim detainees at the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami-Dade County are asking federal authorities to stop forcing them to choose between eating pork sausage, pork ribs, and other pork-based ingredients or rotten halal meat.

King & Spalding LLP and legal advocates reported the pre-plated expired food has caused detainees to suffer stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has changed the way food is served during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the spread of the disease at the detention center.

“While the detainees have notified ICE staff and Krome’s chaplain of these conditions, their complaints have been willfully ignored,” the attorneys wrote in a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, adding “The pandemic is no excuse to needlessly violate detainees’ religious rights.”

The letter was signed by three attorneys: Kathryn S. Lehman, a partner at King & Spalding; Nimra H. Azmi, of Muslim Advocates, a civil rights organization; and Lisa Lehner, of the Americans for Immigrant Justice, a non-profit law firm.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News has requested a response from ICE and DHS and it will be added to this story as soon as it is provided.