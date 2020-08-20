FBI offers reward of up to $10,000 for information about missing mother Leila Cavett

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who has information that leads to the location of Leila Cavett, 21, who was last seen on July 25.

“The FBI is actively seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Leila Cavett,” said George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami. “We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding Leila. We thank those who have already provided information and urge other members of our community to come forward.”

The reward announcement comes days after Shanon Demar Ryan, 38, was arrested on a kidnapping charge.

Authorities said surveillance video showed Ryan’s car in a Miramar neighborhood shortly before Cavett’s 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found alone in the area.

According to his criminal complaint, Ryan told detectives that he has known Cavett since about January 2019 and that, among other reasons, Cavett recently traveled to South Florida to sell him her pickup truck for $3,000.

Detectives said Ryan told them he met Cavett at a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood on July 25 and that they went to the beach with her son that afternoon in Ryan’s gold Lexus.

According to the complaint, Ryan claimed they parked their vehicles at the pumps after returning to the gas station and he last saw Cavett and her son leaving with several black males in a dark-colored sedan around 2:30 a.m. the morning of July 26.

Police said surveillance video from the gas station does not show Ryan’s car at the pumps nor Cavett getting into a dark-colored sedan.

Surveillance video shows that Ryan’s car was directly in front of the apartment complex where Kamdyn was found by a Good Samaritan.

Police said the car was in the area minutes before the boy was picked up and the vehicle is very distinguishable because it is missing its front bumper.

Authorities said surveillance video also shows Ryan’s car leaving the gas station around 8:15 a.m. that morning and returning at 8:38 a.m., which is consistent with the time frame in which Kamdyn was abandoned and then found.

According to the complaint, detectives discovered that Ryan had been using another person’s debit card to make purchases at the RaceTrac and at a Walmart.

Among the items purchased were garbage bags, extra strength carpet odor eliminator and duct tape, the document stated.

Police have recovered Cavett’s truck, as well as shovels with small droplets of a red substance on them.

Anyone with information about Cavett’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Miami office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit a tip via FBI.GOV/TIPS.