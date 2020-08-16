Man claiming to have seen missing mother Leila Cavett is now facing federal charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who says he was one of the last people to see Leila Cavett before she went missing is facing federal charges for lying to investigators.

Cavett has been missing for more than three weeks now.

Her son Kamdyn, who was found wandering alone in Miramar, is now in state custody as the search for his mother continues.

The FBI released new surveillance photos last week outlining some of Cavett’s whereabouts before she disappeared.

Meanwhile, just days ago, Shannon Ryan posted a video on Facebook saying he’s known Leila and her son for a year.

Ryan alleged that he helped Cavett during a time when she was homeless, and that he made a deal with Leila for her to come meet him in Florida so he could buy her pick-up truck.

Ryan said he last saw Leila at a Racetrac gas station in Hollywood, getting into another car. He never saw or heard from her again.

Neither the FBI, nor Hollywood Police have commented on whether they believe Ryan is allegedly involved, or what they believe he is lying about.

It’s clear from his post that he believes he’s being accused of something unfairly.