FBI releases image of missing mom in South Florida, confirms other sightings

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The FBI held a news conference Thursday afternoon to not only give updates on the case of missing mom Leila Cavett, but to continue to reach out to the public for any information they might have.

At the headquarters in Miramar, the FBI showed images from surveillance video, the last few times she was seen, which was three weeks ago.

Detectives confirm that 21-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son were alone when they drove in a white pick-up truck south to Florida on July 24 and 25.

Family members maintain Cavett has no known connection to Florida. She was living in Georgia, according to her Facebook page. Family members are from Alabama.

The FBI has put together a bit of a timeline from before her disappearance. Sightings of her in Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale beach have been confirmed.

There is a video from a Cracker Barrel in Vero Beach on July 25 and at a Race Trac gas station in Hollywood on July 26. At the Race Trac gas station, Cavett is seen in the driver’s side of a different vehicle from the white truck that was found abandoned in Hollywood near a Wal-mart in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and US 441 on July 29.

“Leila’s separation from her son is completely out of character, her family and others in her community are very concerned about her safety and well being. Thanks to our community, Kamydn is safe and being cared for,” Georg Piro, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge, said.

On July 26, Cavett’s son — identified by family as two-year-old Kamdyn Cavett Arnold — was found wandering alone in the parking lot of the Edge Apartments, 1860 SW 68th Ave. in Miramar, near the Florida Turnpike.

The toddler was unable to give police officers his name, age, or tell them why he was at the apartment complex.

Her family is still puzzled as to why Cavett’s child would be found in Florida and if she was in the area, why?

“That’s the main question that we’re trying to figure out now. We don’t know of her having any friends or family out here,” her sister Gina Lewis said.