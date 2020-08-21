Broward County restaurants get go ahead for extra hour, bars still closed due to COVID

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County officials announced modifications to its Emergency Order 20-24 on Friday. Effective immediately, restaurants in the county can stay open until 11 p.m. Previously, restaurants were required to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

But bars still remain shuttered. Bars, pubs, breweries and other businesses in Broward County whose gross revenue of more than 50% is from the sale of alcoholic beverages will remain closed, according to the order.

The county also added to-go alcohol sales restrictions. The sale of off-site alcohol by restaurants and food establishments is not allowed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Take-out and delivery of food is permitted between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., however, the order remains that there is no on-premises dining during those hours.

Additionally, Holness is clamping down on drinking in public. Open containers of alcohol are prohibited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all areas open to the public.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said the extra hours for restaurants were considered because of COVID-19 positivity rates in areas as low as 6.1%, but warned that doesn’t signal that residents should let their guard down. The World Health Organization recommended in May that the percent positive remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments consider reopening.

Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry urged everyone to stay vigilant. “We are working hard to bring the positivity rate down in Broward County so that schools, businesses and the economy can reopen safely,” said Bertha Henry, “but we can’t do it alone. Everyone must do their part to help bring the numbers down during this public health, economic and social crisis.”

Officials also said that the modifications can be rescinded if numbers begin to rise again due to non-compliance.

County officials also urged residents to report any violations. Visit Mybroward.Broward.org or call 311 to anonymously report violations.