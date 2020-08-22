Green, brown algae water a murky mess in and around Biscayne Bay

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s Department of Environmental Resources Management has been called out to what’s an emergency situation along the San Souci canals near the Keystone Marina.

Sky 10 was over the area as streaks of green and brown algae could be seen floating on top of the water and flowing out of the canal and into Biscayne Bay around Bay Harbor Island and into North Bay Village.

At this time, it is not known what are the levels of algae in the murky water or the level of toxicity. DERM is asking people that they do not come in contact with the algae and that they stay away from the bay.

This is likely tied into the fish kill that had thousands of dead fish floating on top of the water near the same area last week.

Scientists have been warning about a transition from a seagrass ecosystem to an algae ecosystem that does not support life, which is the eventual outcome of high water temperatures mixing with too many pollutants and nutrients in the water.

The seagrass beds have gradually been dying off from the Julia Tuttle Causeway up to Keystone Marina, which is the northern section of Biscayne Bay.

Scientists are on the scene taking water samples and are urging everyone to stay out of the water and away from this area.