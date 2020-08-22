Recount for Broward County Supervisor of Elections nearing completion in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A machine recount is well underway inside of the Broward Supervisor of Elections office.

The recount began at 9 a.m. Friday and picked up again at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Board members told Local 10 News' Roy Ramos they expected to be finished by early evening.

Ballot counting machines and poll workers hard at work inside the Lauderhill elections office as a recount has been well underway in the primary race between two top candidates for Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

It is a position that has seen controversy before; when the governor stepped in and replaced former elections chief Brenda Snipes.

The recount of all 577 precincts in the county is required by Florida law if results are within a half percent. According to the county website, Supervisor of Elections candidate Joe Scott currently leads Chad Klitzman by 607 votes out of a total of 207,595; a difference of point 0.3 percent.

Inside the voting equipment center Local 10 watched board members monitoring the machine recount. Officials said early voting and election day votes were recounted Friday.

Saturday, the recount for vote by mail ballots began and is near completion.

The big question is whether that margin of 0.3 percent change when the recount is completed. If it is to fall below 0.25 percent, the process will move to a manual recount.