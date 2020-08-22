Local Boys and Girls Club, other organizations offering day care for virtual learning students

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The majority of schools in South Florida are starting the new year with virtual learning, but many parents aren't able to stay home from work with their children.

Some places, like the Boys and Girls Club in Broward County, is stepping up to help.

"We were an aftercare provider and now we are here a daycare provider," said Chris Gentile, Boys and Girls Club Broward CEO. "We know a lot of parents can't leave their kids at home, they're working."

This is just one of several community organizations stepping up to fill a demand that didn’t exist pre-COVID.

The Boys and Girls Club is already using this gym to cater to kids with parents that have to go work and can’t afford childcare.

"As soon as we heard that virtual was going to happen, we said we need to pivot, switch gears and make sure we're there when the kids needed us the most," said Gentile.

The club is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and takes anyone from the age of six to the age of 18. The annual membership fee is $15.

"That includes the snacks, the meals, it includes the mentorship," said Gentile.

D’andre Dulice is a 20-year-old college student and one of the mentors who is familiar with those very same rooms.

"I grew up here," he said.

Dulice is what they call a club kid. He has been attending since the age of 10, so now he’s giving back.

"I help them, push them, so they can stay on task and pay attention and at least be engaged while they're here," he said.

At Boys and Girls they’re starting with 50 spots at each club.

The Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science is doing something similar.

They have space for 54 kids and 22 slots have already been taken.

“With schools closed, we were hearing from the community ‘what do we do with our kids?” said Joe Cox, Museum of Discovery and Science President.

They call it mods pods, where parents pay a little more than $200 a week and kids get care in the museum environment. For those who can’t afford it, they have 12 scholarships available.

“As challenging as it’s been, it’s been really exciting to step up and really respond to the community needs,” said Cox.