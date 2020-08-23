Fight between neighbors over Trump-Biden yard signs leads to arrest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fight over the placement of political signs led to a man punching his neighbor in the face and then arrested for the assault, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, was charged with misdemeanor battery after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert, outside of their homes in DeBary on Aug. 17. Debary is about 30 minutes from Orlando.

Records show that a witness told Lebert that Vullo had taken a Biden sign from Liebert’s yard and tossed it across the yard, reported sister station WKMG.

The man confronted Vullo about the incident. Vullo said he was upset that the placement of the sign blocked his Trump sign, according to the affidavit.

During the confrontation, deputies said Vullo shoved his neighbor and the two got in a pushing match. It was then that Vullo punched the neighbor on the left side of his face.

Though a witness backed the victim’s account of Vullo pushing the victim first and then punching him, Vullo said he hit the man because Lebert tried to punch him first but missed, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim had obvious signs of injury near his left eye but declined medical attention.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)