Broward County urging employers to set aside time for workers to fill out census

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County is leading a countywide campaign encouraging all employers, large and small, to dedicate 10-15 minutes for employees to complete the 2020 Census.

Broward County’s census response rates are stagnating and officials said that the campaign would present a way to engage various industries and workforce organizations within Broward County in improving the county’s response rates.

The reason for the August push, according to officials, is that the census is crucial to fair representation in Congress. It helps to determine how more than $1.5 trillion per year in federal funds are distributed.

“An undercount would mean the loss of millions of dollars in Broward County and would severely impact funding for schools and nutrition programs, hospitals and nursing homes, roads and highways, emergency preparedness and services, and other vital programs for the next 10 years,” a news release from the county stated.

Broward County officials are urging everyone from newborns to older adults and everyone in between to get counted.

To respond to the census now, visit: my2020census.gov.