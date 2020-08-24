This Week in South Florida Podcast: August 23, 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Guests on the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast include Christina White, Elections Supervisor in Miami-Dade County and Peter Antonacci, Broward Elections Supervisor, as well as Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava, Broward State Attorney candidate Harold Pryor Jr, Broward County Sheriff candidate H. Wayne Clark and local lawmaker Shevrin Jones, who won a state senate primary.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android