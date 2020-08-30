Water shut off at 11 p.m. through overnight for some parts of Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As city of Fort Lauderdale crews perform emergency repairs to a damaged water main in the area of 500 Seabreeze Boulevard on Fort Lauderdale Beach, customers in the vicinity of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, as well as A1A and SE 5th Street, will not have water service beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday. Water service is expected to be restored to the area by 5 a.m. Sunday.

The temporary shut down is to allow crews to complete the repair work during overnight hours.

While the repairs are being made, one southbound lane of Seabreeze Boulevard in the vicinity of SE 5th Street will remain closed.

The City of Fort Lauderdale also announced a precautionary boil water notice effective Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 p.m.

The general boundaries of the precautionary boil water notice are as follows:

North: Poinsettia Street east of Almond Avenue and Banyan Street between S. Birch Road and Almond Avenue

South: The southern point where Seabreeze Boulevard and A1A split

East: Northbound A1A

West: The west side of Seabreeze Boulevard from the southern point where Seabreeze and A1A split north to Las Olas Boulevard; and the east side of S. Birch Road between Las Olas Boulevard and Banyan Street

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results are received, according to the city.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Residents with questions can call Fort Lauderdale’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at (954) 828-8000.

To view more info about the boil water advisory, visit https://bit.ly/2SzfyvM.

Precautionary Boil Water Notice

EFFECTIVE SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 AT 11 PM

for Properties in Shaded Area on Map Below