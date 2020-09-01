Coronavirus: Florida adds 7,600 cases after another data dump

Florida reported 7,643 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but the number is inflated by another case dump from a lab that was hoarding results, the health department says.

The Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management say that, under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, they are cutting all ties with Quest Diagnostics “after Quest’s failure to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner.”

“Quest’s failure to report nearly 75,000 results dating back to April means most of the data in today’s upload — while it will have historical significance — will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today,” the state said in a news release.

Of the 7,643 new cases, 3,870 were part of the backlog, the state says. The daily increase would have been 3,773 without it.

Quest says that people tested were notified of their results, according to the state, despite those results not being reported for data purposes.

“The law requires all COVID-19 results to be reported to DOH in a timely manner. To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I believe that Quest has abdicated their ability to perform a testing function in Florida that the people can be confident in. As such I am directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest effective immediately.”

Quest is a national lab headquartered in New Jersey. Last month, the state reported a smaller dump of historical testing data from a lab in Miami Gardens that skewed that day’s numbers.

The state says that without the backlog of Quest results, the positivity rate for new cases processed yesterday is 5.9%. With the Quest results, that number is 6.8%.

On Monday, Florida had reported 1,885 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily increase since June 15.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details on the state’s full data report for Tuesday when that becomes available.

