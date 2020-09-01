More issues reported on second day of online learning for Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Students and teachers were experiencing more issues Tuesday morning as they tried to log in to their online classes for the second day of the school year.

According to a statement from Miami-Dade County Public Schools, there was an issue with their internet service, but it is now operational.

“We are working with our service provider, Comcast, to determine the root cause,” the statement read. “As of 9 a.m., more than 160,000 students and over 10,000 teachers were logged onto the K12 platform.”

One teacher told Local 10 News that he was able to get into My School Online earlier in the morning, but would get kicked out.

A father said he was able to get one of his children into their online class, but was having issues with his other child.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a news conference Monday afternoon to address the online issues, urging parents to have patience.

“This is an implantation that would normally take probably five to six months. We rolled it out in about six to seven weeks,” he said.

The superintendent said Monday’s issues were related to a “Cisco software connectivity switch problem.”

The head of the teachers union is concerned about what she said is a lack of hands-on access.

“The platform was not ready,” United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats said. “The company they contracted just was, I think they’re in over their head.”

Hernandez-Mats released the following statement Monday regarding the virtual learning issues:

“Our Miami-Dade education professionals have been working hard over the past two weeks, weekends included, to prepare for the start of the school year. It has been incredibly frustrating and disheartening to see how this program has failed them as well as our students and parents. Teachers have displayed an unbelievable amount of ingenuity and resilience over the past four months and our hope is that the district will be able to resolve these issues soon so that distance learning can be optimized.”

Meanwhile, school officials are hoping to get students back in the classroom as soon as possible, but only if current COVID trends hold.

Titan sprayers were used to clean and disinfect school buildings last week.

“We are very confident we are going to be able to move that deadline up sometime to the middle of September at the latest,” Carvalho said prior to the first day of school.

Carvalho reiterated that message on the first day of school, saying “This certainly is a very different experience, and we need to resume regular schooling as soon as possible.”