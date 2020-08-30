Parents, students and teachers in Miami-Dade preparing for non-traditional start to new school year

MIAMI – Students in Miami-Dade County will head back to school on Monday, but they’ll be doing it virtually.

Its back to school like we’ve never seen it before.

Monday morning students in Miami-Dade County will be logging on to virtual classrooms to start to 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents spent the last week accessing the county’s Week of Welcome site to get acquainted with their sons or daughters online learning platform.

“My primary concern is for my youngest,” said concerned mom Amanda Prieto.

Over the summer, Local 10 has spoken to concerned parents like Prieto. She has two little ones starting pre-k and third grade.

“I’m really disappointed in what’s been made available to parents and teachers,” Prieto said. “I’m really worried about the teachers. It seems like they’re getting access really last minute without a lot of time to prepare.”

Teachers have been preparing as well, but the head of the teachers union is concerned about what she said is a lack of hands on access ahead of time.

“The platform was not ready,” United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats. “The company they contracted just was, I think they’re in over their head.”

There is some hope that teachers, parents and students in the district could look forward to traditional in-person learning sooner than expected, but only if current COVID trends hold.

In fact, titan sprayers were used to clean and disinfect school buildings last week.

“We are very confident we are going to be able to move that deadline up sometime to the middle of September at the latest,” Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.