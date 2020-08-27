Coronavirus: Florida reports 3,269 new cases; 15 straight days under 10% positivity

Florida reported 3,269 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 135 more resident deaths and a positivity rate of 6.36% from Wednesday’s test results.
Florida is now up to 611,991 confirmed cases,10,868 resident deaths and 37,718 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 143 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.
Including non-resident deaths, the state has now reported over 11,000 COVID-19 fatalities.
The new deaths announced Thursday include 29 in Miami-Dade County, nine in Broward and 16 in Palm Beach County.
Florida’s positivity rate has remained under 10% for over two weeks.
The encouraging numbers have led Miami-Dade County to relax some restrictions at restaurants and South Florida school districts to consider opening classrooms sooner.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 154,757 (+622)
Deaths: 2,346 (+29)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.76%
BROWARD
Cases: 70,147 (+264)
Deaths: 1,169 (+9)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.93%
MONROE
Cases: 1,704 (+4)
Deaths: 15 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.21%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 41,195
Deaths: 1,094 (+16)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.22%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 5.8 million confirmed cases, with over 179,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 24.2 million. There have been more than 826,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 15.8 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Thursday: 3,269
- Wednesday: 3,220
- Tuesday: 2,673
- Monday: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
Related links
- List of cases by city in South Florida
- Hospital bed capacity and availability
- Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter
- COMPLETE COVERAGE of the coronavirus pandemic