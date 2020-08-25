Superintendents consider reopening schools sooner in Broward, Miami-Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Public school superintendents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties said on Tuesday that they are both considering reopening school buildings sooner than previously thought.

The timing of the decisions, they said, will reflect a reduction trend in coronavirus testing positivity rates in each district.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, both South Florida counties have reported fewer people are getting positive results after getting tested. Miami-Dade is on its 7th day of reporting a testing positivity rate below 10%. Broward has had two weeks of rates being below 10%.

“We are very confident we are going to be able to move that deadline up sometime to the middle of September at the latest,” Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the Miami-Herald during a forum.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie made his announcement during a virtual school board meeting. He said the timing will require a positivity rate of 3% to 5% for 14 consecutive days.

“If the current trends continue on the past of improvement, we could open sometime this fall,” Runcie said. “Again, I can’t guarantee or commit to any specific date as the path of the virus will drive the decisions we have to make.”

Broward students started online classes Aug. 19 and Miami-Dade students will start online classes on Aug. 31.

Monday (Aug. 24): Florida is 5.15%. Miami-Dade is 9.35%. Broward is 5.66%

Sunday (Aug. 23): Florida is 5.20%. Miami-Dade is 9.13%. Broward is 4.27%.

Saturday (Aug. 22): Florida’s is 5.52%. Miami-Dade’s is 8.55%. Broward’s is 4.38%.

Friday (Aug. 21): Florida’s is 4.89%. Miami-Dade’s is 6.78%. Broward’s is 4.89%.

