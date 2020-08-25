Coronavirus: Florida records 2,673 new cases, 183 more deaths

MIAMI – Florida Department of Health reported there are 2,673 new cases and 183 more deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday in Florida.

With the new cases, Florida’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from 602,829 on Monday to 605,502 on Tuesday.

Officials have associated 10,717 deaths in Florida with COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, including the deaths of 137 non-residents.

Florida’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased by 452 people with 36,586 hospitalizations by Monday and 37,038 hospitalizations by Tuesday.

Officials also reported a 7.43% positivity rate on Tuesday. It was an increase from Monday’s 5.15%, but it marked the 13th day that Florida has a positivity rate that is lower than the 10% that the World Health Organization recommends.

Although the trends are in the right direction, Florida remains the second state in the country with the most cases after California, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates the state has more than enough hospital capacity and projects 21,174 people will die of complications with COVID-19 in Florida by Dec. 1.

South Florida

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: 773 new cases, 24 more deaths

In the past day, Miami-Dade’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 773 to a total of 153,385 including 939 non-residents.

With 24 new deaths reported, the death toll in Miami-Dade increased to 2,277.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 829 people hospitalized in Miami-Dade with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations since the outbreak started, according to FDOH, is 7,038.

BROWARD COUNTY: 201 new cases, 15 more deaths

The cases in Broward increased by 201 to a total of 69,584, including 554 non-residents.

With 15 new deaths, the county’s death toll increased to 1,147.

According to the AHCA, there were 584 people hospitalized in Broward with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations, according to FDOH, is 5,132.

PALM BEACH COUNTY: 107 new cases, 5 more deaths

The cases in Palm Beach increased by 107 to a total of 40,853. With 5 new deaths, the death toll increased to 1,066.

According to the AHCA, there were 243 people hospitalized in Palm Beach with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations since the outbreak started, according to FDOH, is 3,159.

MONROE COUNTY: 1 new case

The cases in Monroe increased to 1,695 cases and the death toll remained unchanged at 14.

According to the AHCA, there were four people hospitalized in Monroe with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations since the outbreak started, according to FDOH, is 107.

A look at the data

POSITIVITY RATE

Florida’s recent day-to-day positivity rate has been below 10% since Aug. 11. Miami-Dade’s rate has been below 10% since Aug. 18 and Broward’s has been below 10% since Aug. 12.

Monday (Aug. 24): Florida is 5.15%. Miami-Dade is 9.35%. Broward is 5.66%

Sunday (Aug. 23): Florida is 5.20%. Miami-Dade is 9.13%. Broward is 4.27%.

Saturday (Aug. 22): Florida’s is 5.52%. Miami-Dade’s is 8.55%. Broward’s is 4.38%.

Friday (Aug. 21): Florida’s is 4.89%. Miami-Dade’s is 6.78%. Broward’s is 4.89%.

Thursday (Aug. 20): Florida’s is 6.83%. Miami-Dade’s is 9.55%. Broward’s is 6.56%.

Wednesday (Aug. 19): Florida’s is 6.78%. Miami-Dade’s is 9.62%. Broward’s is 7.13%.

Tuesday (Aug. 18): Florida’s is 7.08%. Miami-Dade’s is 9.73%. Broward’s is 6%.

Aug. 17: Florida’s is 7.91%. Miami-Dade’s is 10.5%. Broward’s is 7.6%.

Aug. 16: Florida’s is 8.25%. Miami-Dade’s is 12.3%. Broward’s is 9%.

Aug. 15: Florida’s is 7.79%. Miami-Dade’s is 10.3%. Broward’s is 8.3%.

Aug. 14: Florida’s is 7.71%. Miami-Dade’s is 10.7%. Broward’s is 7.1%.

Aug. 13: Florida’s is 8.08%. Miami-Dade’s is 10.9%. Broward’s is 7.5%.

Aug. 12: Florida’s is 9.52%. Miami-Dade’s is 12.8%. Broward’s is 9%.

Aug. 11: Florida’s is 11.89%. Broward’s is 8.6%. Miami-Dade’s is 18.3%, but it would have been 12.4% when excluding historical data submission.

A statue of a chef at Florio's of Little Italy restaurant wears a protective face mask on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Local 10 News Digital Executive Producer David Selig contributed to this report.