Coronavirus: Florida reports 4,684 cases, 119 deaths and 6.83% positivity

Florida reported 4,684 new coronavirus cases Friday and 119 more residents’ deaths. The state also extended its streak to nine straight days with a positivity rate under 10%.
Florida is now up to 593,286 confirmed cases and 10,168 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 136 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.
Encouraging trends in the numbers — both statewide and locally — have led to talk that South Florida may be able to reopen further and relax some restrictions.
The state’s positivity rate has been heading in the right direction, and that percentage sat at 6.83% for tests processed Thursday. The statewide average positivity over the past week has been 7.4% with the two-week average at 8.3%.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties each posted their lowest rates since June this week. (See more on positivity rates lower in the story.)
The new deaths announced Friday include 34 in Miami-Dade County, 17 in Broward and nine in Palm Beach County. No additional fatalities were reported in Monroe County.
The state has seen a dip in test results received, which is also a factor in the lower number of new cases uncovered in recent days.
County-by-county
In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,143 to 150,305. The county has 2,219 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.
Broward’s cases increased by 474 to 68,542. The county’s death toll is now at 1,068.
Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 271 to 40,157, with the death toll at 1,048.
Monroe County is now listed with 1,687 cases, a one-day increase of 12, and 14 deaths.
Florida has confirmed at least 35,997 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
Positivity rates
Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4.3 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.56% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.
Positivity statewide has remained on a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)
Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:
MIAMI-DADE
- 7/1 – 19.5%
- 7/2 – 20.9%
- 7/3 – 18.9%
- 7/4 – 20.5%
- 7/5 – 19.9%
- 7/6 – 20.9%
- 7/7 – 21.9%
- 7/8 – 26.3%
- 7/9 – 20.3%
- 7/10 – 21.5%
- 7/11 – 16.6%
- 7/12 – 20.3%
- 7/13 – 22.2%
- 7/14 – 20.0%
- 7/15 – 18.6%
- 7/16 – 18.3%
- 7/17 – 17.5%
- 7/18 – 20.6%
- 7/19 – 22.7%
- 7/20 – 19.3%
- 7/21 – 16.7%
- 7/22 – 18.6%
- 7/23 – 19.8%
- 7/24 – 19.7%
- 7/25 – 18.1%
- 7/26 – 18.2%
- 7/27 – 17.5%
- 7/28 – 16.3%
- 7/29 – 17.8%
- 7/30 – 14.9%
- 7/31 – 16.2%
- 8/1 – 15.3%
- 8/2 – 12.5%
- 8/3 – 13.7%
- 8/4 – 15.5%
- 8/5 – 12.8%
- 8/6 – 14.5%
- 8/7 – 13.4%
- 8/8 – 12.2%
- 8/9 – 10.8%
- 8/10 – 13.6%
- 8/11 – 18.3% (would have been 12.4% when excluding historical data submission)
- 8/12 – 12.8%
- 8/13 – 10.9%
- 8/14 – 10.7%
- 8/15 – 10.3%
- 8/16 – 12.3%
- 8/17 – 10.5%
- 8/18 – 9.73%
- 8/19 – 9.62%
- 8/20 – 9.53%
BROWARD
- 7/1 – 13.5%
- 7/2 – 16.2%
- 7/3 – 14.0%
- 7/4 – 16.3%
- 7/5 – 15.9%
- 7/6 – 12.9%
- 7/7 – 14.0%
- 7/8 – 22.5%
- 7/9 – 14.9%
- 7/10 – 15.8%
- 7/11 – 13.4%
- 7/12 – 13.8%
- 7/13 – 16.0%
- 7/14 – 14.8%
- 7/15 – 16.6%
- 7/16 – 14.3%
- 7/17 – 13.7%
- 7/18 – 12.6%
- 7/19 – 17.6%
- 7/20 – 15.1%
- 7/21 – 12.3%
- 7/22 – 14.1%
- 7/23 – 15.7%
- 7/24 – 12.9%
- 7/25 – 12.2%
- 7/26 – 13.2%
- 7/27 – 10.8%
- 7/28 – 12.7%
- 7/29 – 13.8%
- 7/30 – 10.8%
- 7/31 – 12.8%
- 8/1 – 12.0%
- 8/2 – 8.3%
- 8/3 – 10.4%
- 8/4 – 8.8%
- 8/5 – 8.3%
- 8/6 – 9.7%
- 8/7 – 9.7%
- 8/8 – 8.7%
- 8/9 – 9.4%
- 8/10 – 9.9%
- 8/11 – 8.6%
- 8/12 – 9.0%
- 8/13 – 7.5%
- 8/14 – 7.1%
- 8/15 – 8.3%
- 8/16 – 9.0%
- 8/17 – 7.6%
- 8/18 – 6.0%
- 8/19 – 7.12%
- 8/20 – 6.75%
Tracking the records
- Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12
- Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11
- Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on Aug. 12 (included a historical data submission); not counting that, record would be 3,576 on July 12
- Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12
- Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12
- Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24
- Florida’s statewide positivity rate topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8
Latest totals
The United States has passed 5.5 million confirmed cases, with over 174,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.9 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 22.7 million. There have been more than 794,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 14.5 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Friday: 4,684
- Thursday: 4,555
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 3,838
- Monday: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
