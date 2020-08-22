Former NFL star Antonio Brown helping South Florida students get back to school

MIAMI – A former NFL star is lending a hand to help out his community.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, known for his Pro Bowl seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was in Gwen Cherry Park in Miami on Saturday to help children get ready for going back to school.

He's teaming up with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime and radio personality Papa Keith for a drive-thru bookbag and supply giveaway.

Backpacks were be filled with school supplies, and some lucky students will get some extra goodies like netbooks, autographed footballs and $100 gift cards.

In order to receive a bookbag, students were required to be inside the car.

Attendees were also provided food and drinks.