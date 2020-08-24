Miami-Dade public schools hold ‘Week of Welcome’ webinars for parents

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools is focusing this week on welcoming students and their parents or guardians to the technicalities of distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first day of classes online is Aug. 31. Official school attendance will be recorded. Administrators are aiming for student-teacher interactions to provide a structure similar to a classroom.

The new Miami Week of Welcome site is offering webinars starting on Monday with online safety, parent account registration, problem-solving skills and social-emotional learning. The e-Tips guides and the videos are available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will conduct a webinar at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Carvalho released a reopening webinar that included discussions with public health experts in July.

Other resources include a three-page back-to-school checklist and a 63-page re-opening guide that includes the specifics of procedures that will be implemented during the 2020-2021 school year.

The district is planning to announce a schoolhouse return to the classrooms on Oct. 5 no later than Sept. 30. Students will be required to have immunizations, wear face masks and uniforms.

For more information about the Week of Welcome events, call 305-995-3000 or visit the district’s designated site.

3 public school online options

My School Online, or MSO, is for students in grades K-12 who want to maintain enrollment status at their brick-and-mortar school when schoolhouses reopen. It has a set schedule.

Miami-Dade Online Academy, or MDO, is for students in grades K-12 who want permanent online education. It is academically individualized.

Florida Virtual School, or FLVS, is not a Miami-Dade County public school. The statewide program has courses that are available 24/7 online.