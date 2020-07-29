Miami-Dade County Schools will start year with distance learning, superintendent says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in the Miami-Dade County Public School District will not be returning to classrooms. Instead, the school year with the opening date pushed back from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, will follow online and distance learning models.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho had not made a formal announcement until today.

Students will continue remote learning in Miami-Dade (WPLG)

On Saturday, he told Local 10, while helping distribute food at a distribution, that he was keeping a watch on coronavirus positivity rates. He said that as long coronavirus cases continued to increase at the current rate schools will not be safe to reopen.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is also planning on not reopening schools in his district during the coronavirus pandemic. He said on Tuesday that he is recommending that distance learning continues as long as infections are increasing. Schools starts in Broward on Aug. 19.

However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion Wednesday in Clearwater on education amid the coronavirus pandemic, where he reiterated his stance that Florida children should return to in-person learning this fall while also giving parents a choice.

[WATCH: Education discussion with Florida governor in Clearwater.]

