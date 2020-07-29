91ºF

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds education, coronavirus roundtable in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable discussion regarding education and the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon at Paul B. Stephens School in Clearwater.

The roundtable is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.

