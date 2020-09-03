New Black Lives Matter initiative: Miami Heat teams up with MPD, D2C

MIAMI – The Miami Heat announced Thursday the team is partnering with the Miami Police Department to implement a new Black Lives Matter initiative.

The BLM movement hit home for Udonis Haslem and other players earlier this year. Haslem has been outspoken about it.

“As a black man raising black kids in America, I’m scared as hell,” Haslem said in May.

Chief Jorge Colina said the effort will begin with a pilot program that will train a subset of Miami police officers. The goal is to provide the training to every officer in the department.

“Any training that allows us to grow further in the community is something that we’ll always be interested in,” Colina said. “We have a great relationship with the community that we serve and we want to show them that we’re committed to keeping that trust.”

Colina and the Miami Heat will be working with Dedication to Community, or D2C, a nonprofit organization that provides specialized training to law enforcement to helps build trust and address racism. M. Quentin Williams, a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor, founded D2C.

“Communities across the globe are calling for action, and this collaboration offers new and creative ways to evolve society beyond just rhetoric,” Williams said. “This is what action looks like.”

Nick Arison, the Miami Heat’s chief executive officer, said the team recognizes both the opportunity and the obligation to serve as a bridge between law enforcement and the community.

“We believe the key to making progress in the fight for social justice requires honest and ongoing difficult conversations leading to action,” Arison said.

