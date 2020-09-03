Student arrested in connection with cyber attacks against Miami-Dade Public Schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old student was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the cyber attacks against Miami-Dade County Public Schools, school officials confirmed to Local 10 News in an email.

According to district spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla, the teen is a junior at South Miami Senior High School.

Calzadilla said Miami-Dade Schools Police traced an IP address responsible for the attacks to the student, identified in an arrest report as Daved Oliveros.

The police department investigated the cyber attacks, along with the FBI, the Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to Calzadilla, Oliveros confessed to “orchestrating eight Distributed Denial-of-Service cyber attacks, designed to overwhelm District networks, including web-based systems needed for My School Online.”

She said the student used an online application to carry out the attacks.

Oliveros was arrested on charges of computer use in an attempt to defraud, which is a third-degree felony, and interference with an educational institution, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Calzadilla said the school district has been the target of more than a dozen cyber attacks since the 2020-2021 school year began.

“We believe, based upon our investigation, that other attackers are out there,” M-DSPD Chief Edwin Lopez said in a statement. “We will not rest until every one of them is caught and brought to justice. Cyber attacks are serious crimes, which have far-reaching negative impacts. Our message to anyone thinking of attempting a criminal act like this is to think twice. We will find you.”

Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho also released a statement commending the investigative efforts of the police department and other law enforcement agencies.

“It is disheartening that one of our own students has admitted to intentionally causing this kind of disruption, however, I am confident that the M-DCPS family will continue to show its resilience and commitment to education, in the face of adversity,” he said.

On Wednesday, Carvalho said the attacks were partially to blame for the massive slow down students and teachers have been facing since Monday when it comes to online learning.

“Yesterday’s attacks, we know some of them came from outside of the country (and) we know some of these attacks came from local entities,” he said.

“It’s something that we have never dealt with, not only internally, but our local law enforcement partners haven’t either,” Lopez said.

The cyber attacks were part of the reason why it was announced Wednesday that teachers in grades 6 through 12 no longer had to use the K12 platform and are being allowed to now use Microsoft Teams to conduct online learning.

Records show that Oliveros has no prior arrest history in the state of Florida.